"Thailand's Path to Water Security and Sustainable Development: The Israeli Experience"

Thailand is an example for a country that is abundant in water, with numerous rivers and canals flowing throughout its landscape. However, despite this abundance, water management remains a critical issue in the country.

The annual monsoon season brings heavy rainfall, which often leads to devastating floods that disrupt the lives of the people. Conversely, during the dry season, water shortages are common, particularly in rural areas where access to water is limited.

Israel, on the other hand, is a country that is largely arid with limited natural water resources and has developed innovative solutions to address its water scarcity. The country has built several large-scale desalination plants along its Mediterranean coast, which provide a significant portion of its domestic water supply. Additionally, Israel has implemented a national wastewater treatment and reuse program, which recycles around 90% of its domestic wastewater for agriculture and other non-potable uses.

Moreover, the country has developed highly efficient, micro-irrigation systems, which reduce the use of water in agriculture. Israel's water management approach has been successful, with the country achieving water security and self-sufficiency, despite its limited water resources.