"Thailand's Path to Water Security and Sustainable Development: The Israeli Experience"
In the past year, and with the decline of the Corona virus, the world returned to focus on the most pressing existential threat – global warming and climate change, and their devastating effects on the world we live in. One of the main areas critically affected by climate change is the global rainfall cycle, resulting in less rain, more droughts and extreme rain events bringing with them more destruction than blessings.
Thailand is an example for a country that is abundant in water, with numerous rivers and canals flowing throughout its landscape. However, despite this abundance, water management remains a critical issue in the country.
The annual monsoon season brings heavy rainfall, which often leads to devastating floods that disrupt the lives of the people. Conversely, during the dry season, water shortages are common, particularly in rural areas where access to water is limited.
Israel, on the other hand, is a country that is largely arid with limited natural water resources and has developed innovative solutions to address its water scarcity. The country has built several large-scale desalination plants along its Mediterranean coast, which provide a significant portion of its domestic water supply. Additionally, Israel has implemented a national wastewater treatment and reuse program, which recycles around 90% of its domestic wastewater for agriculture and other non-potable uses.
Moreover, the country has developed highly efficient, micro-irrigation systems, which reduce the use of water in agriculture. Israel's water management approach has been successful, with the country achieving water security and self-sufficiency, despite its limited water resources.
Thus, Israel has become a model for many nations seeking to achieve water sustainability. By examining Israel's approach to water management and drawing lessons from its experience, countries can develop a more sustainable water management strategy that promotes economic growth, social well-being, and environmental conservation.
Though Thailand faces different issues than Israel, the experience and practices Israel developed, as well as the attitude towards utilizing technology to tackle these issues, may still be a useful tool.
Israel has developed extensive expertise and innovative technologies which can be of great benefit to Thailand. Water Desalination, for instance, can solve many issues, given Thailand's dependency on rain, and recurring droughts.
Israeli companies have developed some of the most advanced and efficient desalination technologies in the world, and implementing them in Thailand can contribute greatly to the people of Thailand.
Israel's expertise in wastewater treatment is another field that can benefit Thailand greatly, by reducing the pollution to the rivers and the soil, while providing a stable flow of fresh water for agriculture. And of course, Israeli drip irrigation and other micro-irrigation systems are already being used in Thailand. Expanding the use of smart irrigation systems will enhance the quality and quantity of the yield while using less of this precious resource.
Overall, Israel's knowledge and experience in water management may be a valuable resource for Thailand in addressing its water scarcity and managing its water resources more sustainably.
We, at the Embassy, are working not only on a national level, but also with local municipalities, such as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). Israel has extensive experience in managing and mitigating flood-related issues and advanced flood forecasting and early warning systems.
These systems can help Bangkok authorities to anticipate flood risks and take timely measures to prevent or minimize the damage caused the overflowing water. Israel can also share its knowledge and experience in urban water management, including drainage infrastructure development, water monitor systems, prevention of leakages, and more.
In conclusion, Israel's experience in water management and sustainable development can be adapted and implemented in many other countries facing similar challenges. Israel is more than happy to share its innovative technologies and policies with its friends, such as Thailand, to enhance water security and achieve sustainable development.
By working together, and embracing new approaches, such as desalination, water reuse, and precision agriculture, we can all reduce our dependence on external sources of water and mitigate the negative impacts of climate change. By prioritizing sustainable development and investing in long-term solutions, the world can ensure a prosperous and resilient future for both people and environment.
Ambassador of Israel, Ms. Orna Sagiv
International Water Day, March 22, 2023