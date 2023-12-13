Dragon’s puzzle: The forthcoming economic challenges of Thailand

Economic Growth Forecast:

Thailand's economy is poised for a 3.1% expansion in 2024, following a 2.4% recovery in 2023. This promising growth trajectory is fueled by a revival in key sectors: tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing. These sectors exemplify the strength of Thailand's internal market and its integration into the global economy.

Growing Downside Risks:

The year 2024 is expected to witness persistent geopolitical tensions that present considerable risks, including reduced global demand and supply chain upheavals. Notably, ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, escalating US-China tensions, and a slowdown in China's economy due to increasing corporate debt and falling property prices will have ripple effects. The US, while potentially averting a technical recession, faces looming financial market uncertainties driven by extended high interest rates. Concurrently, a softening global economy and slowing inflation may prompt major central banks to start reducing rates by mid-2024 to bolster economic recovery.

The Digital Wallet Stimulus Challenge:

A critical test for Thailand in 2024 is the implementation of the digital wallet stimulus package, intended to energize consumption in lower-income regions. Although this policy could enhance growth(potentially raising it to 3.6% compared to 3.1% without the policy), it also raises alarms about increased public debt, which could lead to negative revisions in credit ratings and capital outflows. The uncertainty surrounding the policy's approval and execution necessitates considering two economic growth scenarios for 2024 - one with and one without the digital wallet policy.