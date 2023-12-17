Suvarnabhumi Airport in 2023: A year of take-offs – and turbulence

The introduction of visa-exemption coupled with other tourism stimulus campaigns has resulted in AOT, which operates Suvarnabhumi and five other major Thai airports, recording a profit of 8.79 billion baht for the first nine months of 2023, reversing losses of 11.09 billion baht in the same period of last year.

AOT reported increased aviation revenue of 22.26 billion baht, or a hike of 205.43% year on year, due to the surge in flights and passengers.

Animal smuggling still rampant

Smuggling of live animals and carcasses both in and out of Thailand through airport security has long been a problem at Suvarnabhumi Airport, prompting officials to increase efforts and screening technology.

On April 3, customs officials at the airport discovered some 25 live rare birds packed into the luggage of a Maldivian tourist who was leaving Bangkok for Malé. The birds were protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and estimated to be worth around 100,000 baht on the black market.

Luckily, they were discovered before being smuggled on board.

On October 4, however, full planeload passengers were shocked when a baby mouse and a baby otter slipped out of the luggage of two foreign passengers on board a flight heading to Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport. A search discovered more live animals in the luggage, including a pet snake.

The airport suspended a security screening officer the next day.

Airport representatives chalked the incident up to human error, as the officer manning the X-ray machine had asked for the luggage to be checked after spotting suspicious objects inside, but the bag-checker apparently ignored that call.

Despite the errors, Suvarnabhumi insists it runs a tight ship when it comes to detecting smuggled animal carcasses, citing the troop of 14 “Inspector Beagles” that expertly sniffed out hidden meat in luggage.

The airport security canines foiled 17 attempts to smuggle meat into the country last year, leading to the seizure of 64.8 kilos of illegal meat, according to the Livestock Development Department.

Debuted in 2012, the sniffer beagles are vital for preventing the spread of disease and to demonstrate to the world that Thailand can control animal diseases, said the department.

Watch out for crazed fans!

Passengers should be aware that airports can be packed during rush hours and therefore try to arrive as early as possible. Sometimes delays can be made worse by unforeseeable situations at the airport, such as crowds of fans flocking to welcome or send off their favourite artists.

Suvarnabhumi is no stranger to such situations. On the night of July 18, a commotion broke out between fans of Chinese superstar Jackson Wang and immigration police who were trying to prevent the crowd from getting too close to their idol.

The incident resulted in heavy congestion in the arrivals terminal and long lines at immigration counters, leaving passengers fuming.

The incident resulted in nine immigration officers being transferred to inactive posts at Royal Thai Police headquarters pending an investigation

Shocking scenes at Bangkok’s other airport

Bangkok’s second airport, Don Mueang International, had its fair share of bad news that grabbed both local and international headlines in 2023.

On June 29, the country was horrified by graphic images circulated on local media and Facebook. The images showed a young woman in agonising pain struggling to free her leg from a travelator at the airport’s Domestic Terminal 2.

The Thai woman, who was about to board a flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat province, underwent an emergency amputation of her left leg conducted by the medical team at the airport. The ensuing investigation found that the accident was caused when the travelator’s plate, installed in 2015, slipped off its frame due to missing screws.

Investigators reportedly found three loose screws in the pit beneath the travelator.

The gruesome incident led to Don Mueang Airport’s director and other senior officers being transferred to other positions by the AOT.

Don Mueang found itself in the national spotlight again on August 10 after a video clip surfaced showing a Chinese tourist causing a commotion in the international terminal.

The man was seen shouting at officials after being barred from boarding a flight home, then hitting them with a skateboard as they approached him. The incident sparked widespread criticism of perceived leniency shown by the airport police during a breach in security.

Some netizens said police officers should have immediately charged at the man and restrained him to prevent other passengers from being hurt. Others slammed Don Mueang’s security protocols as lax compared with other airports of international standard.