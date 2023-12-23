Crimes and shadows flourish among social media

Poisonous serial killer

In April 2023, Koy Siriporn joined her friend Am, whom she had known for a decade, on a merit-making trip to release fish in Ratchaburi’s Mae Klong River. Unexpectedly, Koy collapsed by the riverbank. Despite the efforts of bystanders to save her life, Am was nowhere to be found. Koy’s money, phone and expensive designer bag was also allegedly missing.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, dubbed ‘Am Cyanide’ by the press was arrested 10 days after ‘Koy’ Siriporn Khanwong’s death.

As the investigation progressed, startling revelations emerged, linking as many as 14 deaths to the same pattern and pointing to one suspect. Cyanide was identified as the likely murder weapon, with financial gain emerging as the apparent motive behind the sinister acts.

Am was allegedly up to her neck in online gambling and found a way to make her payments and fuel that addiction, by borrowing money from her victims, poisoning them with cyanide and making her escape while also looting the victims who trusted her.

Her killing spree is said to have started in 2015, when Montatip Khao-in passed away from acute heart failure after Am picked her up at the airport. Montatip lived abroad with her foreigner husband and was visiting Thailand. After she passed away, Montatip’s mother told officials that Am took over the affairs of Montatip’s assets, claiming that it was under the direction of Montatip’s foreign husband.