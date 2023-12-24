Lisa — the rise and rise of an iconic Thai soft power
She is called “the goddess of sold-out” by Thais, in reference to her ability to fill auditoriums and stadiums. Thai rapper/dancer Lalisa Manobal has become the female version of the Greek mythological character, King Midas. Everything she touches seems to turn into gold.
It may have all started with her name — if you believe in superstition. Her name “Lalisa” means "the one being praised", and The Nation thinks it is working its magic. The story goes that she was called Pranpriya Manobal at birth, but her name was later changed to Lalisa on the advice of a fortune teller.
Such is the “Lisa effect” even on the global stage that some small and little-known items from Thailand are flying off the shelves.
Star endorsement
Perceived by many as the true Thai soft power, Lisa, this year, was honoured as a Cultural Icon at the Asian Hall of Fame 2023, for her significant contribution to Asian culture and society.
In her own way, Lisa is impacting the lives of thousands of people. Small snacks and items only Thais are familiar with would be seen in her social media posts. And overnight these items would be a rage among her legions of Thai and global fans.
If you still don’t have tried these items, here is a lowdown:
▪︎ “Luk Chin Yuen Gin” (assorted fried, pork or beef balls)
This is one of the favourite snacks of Thais in their childhood. Munching it always brings back memories of the good old days when one used to consume these hot and delicious, freshly fried meatballs coated in the sticky yet spicy sweet and sour sauce. They are great as snacks and help generate revenue for the local community. The original place where she ate the snack was at J-Pong, a shop at the railway station in Buri Ram province, Lisa’s hometown.
▪︎ “Yadom Hong Thong” (Inhaler Hong Thong brand)
This is another must-have item in Thailand, packed with herbal goodies. For Thais, Yadom is a go-to first-aid in any emergency, such as headache, nausea or fainting, before seeing the doctor. On a good day, Yadom’s herbal scent could help you feel refreshed. How do you use it? Well, just open the cap and inhale the scent. Some Yadom come as inhaler sticks. It’s not uncommon to find people stick the inhaler into their nostrils and leave it hanging there, while they enjoy its herbal fragrance.
▪︎ “Sin” (handmade cotton or silk national skirt)
In Thailand, “Sin” is perceived by the young generation as transitional old style and not many wear it. Lisa, however, donned it in the most simple way. She posted a photo of her wearing the “Sin” during her visit to Ayutthaya. This gesture of hers got the tourist place and the item local and international exposure.
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother devoted herself to revive and develop Thai Sin and its unique patterns, truly a fashionista.
▪︎ “Chada” (headdress) and Thai national costume
Another hidden item in her “Lalisa” music VDO. The costumes speak for themselves when she wears them.
The Lisa effect has been contagious, spreading even abroad. She was selected as the brand ambassador of luxury brands such as Céline, Bvlgari, and Mac Cosmetics (the first-ever female K-pop idol to be the global brand ambassador for the popular luxury makeup line).
Amongst these brands, Céline was the most widely sought after by Thai fans.
Epoch-making
Lisa's musical talent speak for itself, through the records she has set and the honours that have come her way.
● Lisa now boasts eight officially recognised Guinness World Records, solidifying her status as the most significant solo K-pop artist in history with global recognition. According to Guinness World Records: “2023 was a monumental year for K-pop, starting with three records set by Lisa in January. She became the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards and also set the record for the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist.”
● Her solo track “Lalisa”, further etched her name in history by becoming the first K-pop number to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.
● She was the only Thai amongst her South Korean “Blackpink” band mates to meet King Charles and receive the honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire, in recognition of the band’s role as COP26 Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow in 2021. Lisa and her Blackpink band also attended a state banquet at Buckingham, hosted by the king and queen of Britain.
Looking back at 2023 and beyond, it's crystal clear that Lisa has been a truly worthy ambassador for the Land of Smiles. Her continuous promotion of Thailand has been a subtle yet potent influence, tapping into the seamless, rapid, and extensive reach of social media.
She has showcased Thai culture, and her contributions to the economy are undeniable.
The Nation wishes her all the best and looks forward to seeing more of the Lisa effect in the coming years.