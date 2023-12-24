Lisa — the rise and rise of an iconic Thai soft power

It may have all started with her name — if you believe in superstition. Her name “Lalisa” means "the one being praised", and The Nation thinks it is working its magic. The story goes that she was called Pranpriya Manobal at birth, but her name was later changed to Lalisa on the advice of a fortune teller.

Such is the “Lisa effect” even on the global stage that some small and little-known items from Thailand are flying off the shelves.

Star endorsement

Perceived by many as the true Thai soft power, Lisa, this year, was honoured as a Cultural Icon at the Asian Hall of Fame 2023, for her significant contribution to Asian culture and society.

In her own way, Lisa is impacting the lives of thousands of people. Small snacks and items only Thais are familiar with would be seen in her social media posts. And overnight these items would be a rage among her legions of Thai and global fans.