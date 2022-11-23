Commercial brands can enhance mental health: Mintel

Helping younger consumers find a healthy balance with screen time is also crucial, so offering ways to manage time online with cultivating meaningful relationships could make a significant impact. In the long run, consumers view brands that have an impact on their lives in a positive light,” said the company.

These days, brands rely heavily on social media to promote their products and services for this Gen Z age group. The report found that the key is to be especially sensitive and responsible in the content they produce in this channel with sincerity and authenticity, putting themselves in the consumer's shoes and communicating with understanding. If brands want to take a stance and play a role in positive mental health support and advocacy, genuine empathy is crucial.

Some ways brands could achieve this in Thailand include sharing self-care tips, leading a healthy lifestyle, and encouraging others to discuss mental wellness to address the ongoing stigma.

Also, Brands can promote products that deal with mental illnesses-related products/services, host an open mental health forum on social media where people can voluntarily share their stories, and create authentic, valuable content, perhaps by collaborating with professional services to rectify the mental illness problem, according to the research.







