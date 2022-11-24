EGCO records over THB10 billion operating profit in 9 months

It has continued to expand its power business in the United States through the 49% acquisition of Rhode Island State Energy Centre, a combined cycle gas-fired power plant.

In addition, the company – a subsidiary of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) – has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry (MISA) under a clean energy initiative.

EGCO Group's President Thepparat Theppitak said “the company has recorded a strong operation and succeeded in expanding business locally and internationally. The expansion saw the success in commercial operation of the 650-MW "Nam Theun 1" Hydropower Project in Lao PDR, the purchase of remaining of 10% of "Chaiyaphum Wind Farm" and "Theppana Wind Farm" in Chaiyaphum province, and the US investment through the 49% stake in the 609-MW natural gas power plant- RISEC”.