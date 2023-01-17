JobsDB: ‘Keep your guard up’ and how to spot job scams

2. The hirer communicates exclusively through social media

If a supposed hirer reaches out to you through social media, then you should already be sceptical. Most hirers from legitimate companies communicate primarily through email, phone, or messaging apps where their actual identities are shown. Some may message candidates through social media but will eventually move to more formal means of communication as talks advance.

If an alleged headhunter only messages through social media and has no other contact information, then maybe it is time to ignore those message alerts. When in doubt, always search for information about the company online. All companies that operate legally will always have an online presence.

If a hirer is claiming to be affiliated with a certain company, you can check the company’s website or social media and email the company or message one of their representatives to confirm whether the job offer is genuine or not.

3. The company sends you suspicious emails

Communicating via email does not automatically make a hirer legitimate. In fact, you can spot a job recruitment scam based on the contents of the email.

Is the message coming from an official company email address? If it is coming from a personal email address or one that is unrelated to the company it claims to represent, then the job ad could be a scam.

You can also tell from how the email is written. If it is not written professionally and filled with grammatical errors, the offer may likely be fake. Always check from whom the email is. If it is from a proper hirer, you must be able to search the person through social media or within the company’s official website.



4. The hirer asks you for your personal details

Real job hirers are only interested in the things in your resume: your work and educational background, expertise, and basic personal information. Beyond that, no company will have an actual use for any additional information, such as your bank details or social security number. You should only give this private information once the company employs you.

People asking for more information from you than job hirers typically need might be after something else. Beware of job ads or job offers that require personal details that you are not comfortable sharing.



5. You get instant job offers—with no application needed

If someone reaches out to you online with an outright job offer, that is a serious red flag. A typical job offer comes after a thorough job application, which involves submitting a resume and cover letter, a proper screening of candidates by the hirer, and a formal job interview. It is not handed out freely and randomly to anyone with an email address or a social media account.

Some job hiring scammers will claim to have seen your credentials online and have deemed you qualified for the job. Even if this were true, the fact that they did not screen you further suggests that they are not taking their talent search seriously. Hiring an employee is a process that usually takes weeks. In contrast, job scams are usually urgent in nature and require quick action.



6. They ask you for money

Job scammers were able to take millions of baht from jobseekers last year. They convinced their victims to shell out money as part of their job, with the promise of getting an even larger amount down the line.

Employers asking for your money are among the biggest red flags when looking at job ads or job offers. If you have to pay to apply for a job, it is likely not real. When you encounter such fraudulent individuals, report them to the proper authorities so they stop victimising more people.

Do not give your credit card information to fake job sites either. However, as a general rule, applying for jobs online should not cost anyone.