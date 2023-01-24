CLSA will host the 19th CITIC CLSA Asean Forum from 8-10 March 2023 in Bangkok

This year's event will bring together over 280 institutional investors with senior executives from leading regional companies and an outstanding lineup of industry thought leaders delivering actionable insights over three days.

While global markets work through inflationary and recessionary pressures, Asean continues to provide investment opportunities in a post-pandemic world. CLSA Chief Equity Strategist Alex Redman anticipates relative emerging markets outperformance, a forecast supported in part by the recent unravelling of the US dollar rally.

Around the region, we see Indonesia leveraging substantial resources to attract manufacturing investment from multinational corporations looking to diversify supply chains. A new Malaysian government and a forthcoming election in Thailand add another political dimension to a region that boasts US$10tn in GDP. Home to 670m people, population growth remains a core driver in Asean for 2023.