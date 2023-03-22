DITP Unveils to Host THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023
THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023, the largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show in Asia, will be held in Thailand during May 23 – 27, 2023, at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani.
The event is organised by The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse (KM) Germany.
With a total exhibition area of 130,000 square metres, more than 3,000 booths from more than 40 countries—including Thailand—joined to display a range of goods and services related to the food and beverage sector.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the DITP, reveals that THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA has been annually organized by the DITP for more than three decades. It has been well-known in the global food and beverage industry as Asia's largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show.
This year, THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023 will be held under the theme of "Beyond Food Experience" providing not only business opportunities in food and beverage sector but also novel marketing prospects, entrepreneurial inspiration, and fascinating activities related to innovations and technology.
The trade show will span all 5 days for trade negotiation, while retail sales will be on the last day of the event.
"All three organizers have prepared to make this year's event greater than before, in particular, the larger exhibition area covering 130,000 square meters at IMPACT Challenger Hall 1-3 and IMPACT Exhibition Center Hall 5-12. In addition, more exhibitors, representing over 40 countries with more than 3,000 booths, will join this event. This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for those in the food and beverage industry in Thailand as well as international visitors are preparing to visit this significant event," said Phusit.
For more information about THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023, please contact the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) call centre 1169 or visit www.ditp.go.th.
Those interested can register to visit the event via www.thaifex-anuga.com.