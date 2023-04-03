BCPG expands its clean territory in the US

Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and regulatory approvals, to acquire 25% of the equity interest in Hamilton Holdings II, LLC.

Upon closing of the transaction, the agreement will lead to the investment by BCPG USA Inc. in two natural gas power plants in Pennsylvania, United States.

This will increase BCPG's production capacity in the United States by 426 MW.

1. Hamilton Liberty LLC ("Liberty”): An 848 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in Asylum County, Pennsylvania, United States. The transaction will result in 212 MW of net capacity owned by BCPG.

2. Hamilton Patriot LLC ("Patriot”): An 857 MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) powerplant in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, United States. The transaction will result in 214 MW of net capacity owned by BCPG.

To date, BCPG has invested and reached a production capacity of 577 MW in the United States