Cathay Pacific leads the way to go Greener Together by planting 6,000 mangrove trees in Thailand

Fostering stronger partnerships to go “Greener Together” and leading the way towards a more sustainable future is a central theme of Cathay Pacific’s sustainability efforts.

Aligned with this, the airline is working with the local environment and community partners for its tree-planting effort, to support local communities, restoring local habitats and driving climate resilience.

Following the pilot run of 1 Ticket, 1 Tree in 2021, the initiative was expanded to the whole of Southeast Asia in 2022, with the airline committing to plant a tree for every ticket purchased from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore.

