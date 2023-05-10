CNH Industrial receives Best Contribution to Thailand's Education Award 2023

Presented by the Thai Ministry of Education during its 131st-anniversary ceremony, the award is a testament to CNH Industrial's commitment to empowering educational institutions and underserved communities.

CNH Industrial has a longstanding commitment to providing scholarships, financial and technical grants, and educational resources in the country, alongside collaborating with academic institutions to accelerate vocational training and skills development programs to equip young people with future-ready skills and knowledge.

Mark Brinn, Managing Director of CNH Industrial for Southeast Asia and Japan, said, "Education unlocks opportunities for all people to reach their full potential while contributing to the community. As a company, we support the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In line with fostering social equity and inclusive growth, we aim to help empower people and reduce inequalities through education."

The Best Contribution to Thailand's Education Award highlights the role that businesses and other key stakeholders play in improving Thai education and how this makes a positive impact on society. It also reinforces how public-private partnerships can accelerate educational progress.