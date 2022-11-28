Thai exports in October see first contraction in 20 months

Minister of Commerce and Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit revealed that Thailand’s exports in October were valued at US$21.7 billion (801.27 billion baht). It marked the first decline in export value in nine months since January 2022 and the first in 20 months since the beginning of 2021.

In October, agricultural, agro-industrial, and industrial products fell by 4.3%, 2.3%, and 3.5% respectively.