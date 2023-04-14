Indiana industrial fire smolders, hundreds remain evacuated

The fire has been contained to the My Way Trading complex where large amounts of chipped, shredded and bulk recycled plastic were stored, local fire officials said on Wednesday. The business owner had been previously cited for operating an unsafe building and given the order to clean it up, the city's mayor said.

Indiana's Fire Marshal Stephen Jones warned on Tuesday that the smoke was toxic. On Wednesday, a Wayne County Health Department official said the particles floating in the air from the fire could cause respiratory problems and aggravate asthma.

The US Environmental Protection Agency was collecting debris samples from the fire to determine whether asbestos, which causes cancer, had left the site. It was also monitoring for hazardous material in the air, it said.

Rueters