Banpu NEXT Invests in Oyika, accelerating battery swapping stations for electric motorbike in Southeast Asia. 

Oyika addresses electric motorbike riders' range anxiety by providing a convenient, fast, and affordable battery swapping service, eliminating long charging times faced by electric vehicles (EV) and the cost associated with owning and replacing batteries. The company's growing network of battery swap stations in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and soon, Thailand is compatible with most of the electric motorbikes on the market.

This collaboration between Banpu NEXT and Oyika marks a vital step towards a greener and smarter future for electric mobility in Southeast Asia, lowering the barriers to EV adoption and reducing carbon emissions. The investment will help Oyika to accelerate its service expansion plans across the region.

