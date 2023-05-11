Kenichi Yamato is appointed as new President and CEO of Krungsri

With over three decades of experience in the banking and financial industry, Kenichi Yamato is a seasoned banker who has held numerous important roles throughout his career.

He joined MUFG in 1991 and spent the first 20 years of his career mainly in Corporate and Investment Banking, and then from 2011, he led a team of group’s financial planning and global strategies for 5 years.

From 2016, he served as the Regional Head of Hong Kong and subsequently the Country Head of China before he returned to Tokyo in March 2022. Before joining Krungsri, he was the Chief Executive of Global Commercial Banking, responsible for MUFG’s commercial banking business in ASEAN countries. He also served as the President Commissioner of Bank Danamon in Indonesia and the non-executive director of the Security Bank in the Philippines.

With his visionary leadership, Yamato will continue to push boundaries and lead Krungsri towards sustainable growth while advancing its growth aspirations.

Yamato holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Tokyo, Japan.