Kenichi Yamato is appointed as new President and CEO of Krungsri
Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL) announced the appointment of Kenichi Yamato as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Seiichiro Akita who is appointed as a Deputy President, Chief Executive of, the Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Unit, MUFG Bank. The change will take effect on 15 May 2023.
Since joining Krungsri as the President and CEO on 15 May 2019, Akita’s robust leadership has successfully driven the Bank to achieve its strategic goals and initiatives as it aspires to “Be the Preferred Thai Bank Connecting Customers’ Needs across ASEAN”, as outlined in the Medium-Term Business Plan.
This was done despite facing challenges including those from the Covid-19 pandemic and other external factors. As a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB), the Bank has delivered record financial performance and remained dedicated to providing continued assistance measures to all groups of customers.
Under his leadership term, Krungsri achieved well-rounded success, continuing its expansion in Asean to give Krungsri the most comprehensive footprint in the region while diversifying revenue streams and delivering expertise and initiatives to serve local customers.
In addition, Krungsri has focused on digital and innovation to respond to customers’ ever-changing needs, including operating a pilot test of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for both retail and wholesale customers, creating a new model of Banking as a Service (BaaS), and the inauguration of the Krungsri Innovation Center. Other key milestones include the announcement of Krungsri’s Carbon Neutrality Vision and the establishment of its leadership in ESG finance.
With over three decades of experience in the banking and financial industry, Kenichi Yamato is a seasoned banker who has held numerous important roles throughout his career.
He joined MUFG in 1991 and spent the first 20 years of his career mainly in Corporate and Investment Banking, and then from 2011, he led a team of group’s financial planning and global strategies for 5 years.
From 2016, he served as the Regional Head of Hong Kong and subsequently the Country Head of China before he returned to Tokyo in March 2022. Before joining Krungsri, he was the Chief Executive of Global Commercial Banking, responsible for MUFG’s commercial banking business in ASEAN countries. He also served as the President Commissioner of Bank Danamon in Indonesia and the non-executive director of the Security Bank in the Philippines.
With his visionary leadership, Yamato will continue to push boundaries and lead Krungsri towards sustainable growth while advancing its growth aspirations.
Yamato holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Tokyo, Japan.