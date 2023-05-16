Siam Piwat Academy offers partners a glimpse into latest marketing trends

Today, it is very important to keep updated on business and marketing trends.

Organizational leaders must look ahead for new approaches, particularly in terms of technology, in order to adapt to the ever-changing needs of consumers.

Especially when being updated by experienced corporate leaders from leading Thai and international companies, one will be able to learn best practices, the pros and cons, as well as new ways of working that may enable their business, marketing and advertising to attract new customers, maintain the existing customer base, and create better customer experiences.

Therefore, this seminar was extremely useful for organizations, business people, executives, marketers and advertisers from all sectors and truly helped spark new ideas for new strategies.

SIAM PIWAT Academy has gone to the next level of knowledge development to create mutual benefits both inside and outside the organization. It is ready to move forward to promote learning and connect with all partners in sustainably developing capabilities for people working in real estate development and retail business.