Siam Piwat Academy offers partners a glimpse into latest marketing trends
Siam Piwat Group, a top real estate and retail developer, is supporting SIAM PIWAT Academy by inviting more than 65 tenants and business partners to join the “Marketing Oops! Summit 2023” – the year’s biggest seminar on AI marketing, MarTech and customer experience.
The event will be held on May 9 in the Royal Paragon Hall on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon.
Siam Piwat Group is the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery in the heart of Bangkok. It is also a joint venture partner of IconSiam and Siam Premium Outlets.
This reinforces Siam Piwat’s concept of co-creation to create shared value and develop a “Well-Growing Platform” for all stakeholders.
M.L. Auradis Snidvongs, Executive Vice President, Group Head – Corporate Relations / Corporate PR and CSR, Siam Piwat said, “Engaging business partners to attend this seminar is a part of SIAM PIWAT Academy’s role that aims to enhance knowledge and potentials of stakeholders to be able to compete on a global scale, building a solid and sustainable retail management foundation. This is an important step that will reinforce Siam Piwat's core strategy as The Visionary Icon, which shifts the organization into a well-growing platform that creates shared value for all sectors.”
Today, it is very important to keep updated on business and marketing trends.
Organizational leaders must look ahead for new approaches, particularly in terms of technology, in order to adapt to the ever-changing needs of consumers.
Especially when being updated by experienced corporate leaders from leading Thai and international companies, one will be able to learn best practices, the pros and cons, as well as new ways of working that may enable their business, marketing and advertising to attract new customers, maintain the existing customer base, and create better customer experiences.
Therefore, this seminar was extremely useful for organizations, business people, executives, marketers and advertisers from all sectors and truly helped spark new ideas for new strategies.
SIAM PIWAT Academy has gone to the next level of knowledge development to create mutual benefits both inside and outside the organization. It is ready to move forward to promote learning and connect with all partners in sustainably developing capabilities for people working in real estate development and retail business.