UOB Thailand enhances education access with My Digital Space programme
UOB Thailand has launched its UOB My Digital Space programme (MDS), designed to transform the lives of disadvantaged students in remote areas by equipping them with digital tools and skills.
Through a partnership with the Thailand Collaboration for Education (TCFE), this initiative has successfully provided new computer rooms and online learning opportunities to almost 2,000 disadvantaged students in three provinces within its first year.
Tan Choon Hin, President and Chief Executive Officer of UOB Thailand, said, "In today's digital era, access to technology is a key element of quality of life. The MDS is playing a significant role in supporting underprivileged students to receive a quality education that provides them with the necessary resources for their digital learning journey."
This program aims to ensure that no one is left behind in the pursuit of education, both now and in the future.
Despite 99.18 % of Thai schools boasting internet access; e-learning in Thailand faces challenges. Current studies reveal a digital divide, with an average of 17 students sharing one computer. Additionally, the quality of digital resources, qualified staff and robust online learning support platforms remain crucial to e-learning success.
Kanokwan Chowsri, Director of Collaboration for Good Society, Yuvabadhana Foundation - TCFE's affiliate, said, "Through MDS, we have introduced two essential components to schools – computer rooms dedicated to learning management and digital curriculum in Science, Mathematics and English, which teachers can utilise in their teaching. With these digital tools, children can also log in and independently review lessons at home.
Besides aiding student learning and proficiency, the MDS programme will enhance teachers' capacity because of the digital learning courses. Teachers will adapt their teaching styles and develop their skills in using technology. The project will provide online training for teachers in new schools to use the system effectively."
Tadsanee Prawjuntug, a science teacher at Anuban Kohchan School in Chonburi province, one of the schools benefiting from MDS, said, "We monitor two aspects of students' improvement – behaviours and learning performance. Students are more interested in learning than skipping class. By enhancing engagement and making studying more enjoyable, children can improve their learning proficiency and performance. We appreciate the support of UOB Thailand in offering opportunities for children to access higher-quality education.
MDS is a flagship regional education programme to bridge the digital gap for children from disadvantaged backgrounds and connect them to a world of digital learning opportunities.