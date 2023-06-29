UOB Thailand enhances education access with My Digital Space programme

Through a partnership with the Thailand Collaboration for Education (TCFE), this initiative has successfully provided new computer rooms and online learning opportunities to almost 2,000 disadvantaged students in three provinces within its first year.

Tan Choon Hin, President and Chief Executive Officer of UOB Thailand, said, "In today's digital era, access to technology is a key element of quality of life. The MDS is playing a significant role in supporting underprivileged students to receive a quality education that provides them with the necessary resources for their digital learning journey."

This program aims to ensure that no one is left behind in the pursuit of education, both now and in the future.