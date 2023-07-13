BCPG closes a THB 9,000-million acquisition deal for two gas power plants in US

The transaction added 426 MW of production capacity in the United States to BCPG's portfolio through two natural gas power plants in Pennsylvania,

1. Hamilton Liberty LLC ("Liberty"): an acquisition of 25% in an 848-MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in Asylum County, Pennsylvania, United States. The transaction resulted in 212 MW of net capacity owned by BCPG.

2. Hamilton Patriot LLC ("Patriot"): an acquisition of 25% in an 857-MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, United States. The transaction resulted in 214 MW of net capacity owned by BCPG.