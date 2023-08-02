Wunderman Thompson names Parattajariya Jalayanateja new CEO in Thailand
The agency's first Thai CEO will leverage her 29 years of advertising industry experience and multi-sector marketing communication expertise to steer the agency resiliently toward a new level of success and build the biggest community of creative talents.
Wunderman Thompson, a global marketing communication agency under WPP Group, today announced the appointment of Parattajariya Jalayanateja as CEO of Wunderman Thompson Thailand.
Casually known as "Jammy", the new CEO is a high-octane account executive with extensive experience in advertising. She succeeds Maureen Tan who moves to another WPP company in Denmark.
Jammy has been part of Wunderman Thompson Thailand for 29 years. In her previous role as Managing Director, she pooled together the agency's creative, data, and tech capabilities where she led collaborations with partners and clients to drive impactful results, thanks to her solid background in account management that enabled her to address business challenges precisely and effectively. Her passion and commitment to fostering relationships with clients also fused perfectly with the creative flair of #YoungJ, the creative think tank led by CCO Park Wannasiri, to bring a top level of recognition to Wunderman Thompson Thailand in nearly all categories of marketing communication.
Among them, Wunderman Thompson Thailand has been named ADMAN's Agency of the Year for three years running for solutions and campaigns that embody fresh, distinctive, and impactful ideas and execution. With her exceptional leadership and strong contribution to the agency's success, Jammy was promoted to CEO, making her the first Thai CEO of Wunderman Thompson Thailand.
Jammy often emphasizes that if you get the first button right, all the others will be in line, which echoes her management approach that prioritizes the ability to clearly identify clients' needs and deliver what is right for each of them. Her new role will see her harnessing the creative power of Wunderman Thompson Thailand to build the biggest community of creatives and position the agency as the partner that delivers end-to-end creative solutions to clients with the following strategies.
· DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION/ACCELERATION – With full-service digital capabilities ranging from digital transformation to digital marketing and communication planning, Wunderman Thompson Thailand helps clients connect with their audiences to build greater brand and product awareness and consequently lead generation and sales achievements. For instance, LINE AM/PM stands out as an automated/personalized marketing tool that will make brand communication a win-win experience for brands and consumers—an innovative marketing communication strategy that effectively builds engagement and will lead to a better return on investment.
· ALWAYS HUNGRY AND HUMBLE – Wunderman Thompson Thailand lives a culture that encourages its people to work with fun, explore daring ideas, and challenge themselves while staying humble and delivering professionally. Leadership and self-development are supported at all levels by providing the ground for talents to unleash their creativity and experiment with bold ideas, allowing them to learn hands-on from work and grow to become brainy partners who offer innovative ideas and solutions to clients from super-fresh perspectives.
· CONSUMER EXPERIENCE & CONSUMER JOURNEY DESIGN – Market and consumer insights gained from big data and WT Intelligence marry creative ideas to create impactful communications across all consumer touchpoints, offline and online, in favour of seamless consumer experience via end-to-end customer journey design.
· #YoungJ CREATIVE THINK TANK– Wunderman Thompson Thailand is a melting pot of young, aspiring professionals and creative talents who are ready and well-equipped to help clients shine with creative communications and solutions. It brings together thinkers, managers, and creatives from different generations, providing them with the space to learn and share their ideas, experiences and skills with others to keep creativity thriving endlessly.
MATCH-2-WIN – Thinking outside the box, Wunderman Thompson explores collaboration opportunities for partners and creates campaigns for them. By looking beyond the borders of product categories and even industries, it captures opportunities that will add value to the partner brands, whose needs are linked together through an innovative thinking process that grounds the needs of the consumers. Partners are consistently sought for collaborations designed to take on business challenges with multifaceted approaches while playing up the unique brand characters of the partners in the most unexpected ways.
With her vision and determination to drive Wunderman Thompson Thailand further forward, Parattajariya "Jammy" Jalayanateja is now set to take the helm, working shoulder-to-shoulder with all her team members and clients to achieve sustainable growth together.