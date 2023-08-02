Wunderman Thompson names Parattajariya Jalayanateja new CEO in Thailand

· ALWAYS HUNGRY AND HUMBLE – Wunderman Thompson Thailand lives a culture that encourages its people to work with fun, explore daring ideas, and challenge themselves while staying humble and delivering professionally. Leadership and self-development are supported at all levels by providing the ground for talents to unleash their creativity and experiment with bold ideas, allowing them to learn hands-on from work and grow to become brainy partners who offer innovative ideas and solutions to clients from super-fresh perspectives.

· CONSUMER EXPERIENCE & CONSUMER JOURNEY DESIGN – Market and consumer insights gained from big data and WT Intelligence marry creative ideas to create impactful communications across all consumer touchpoints, offline and online, in favour of seamless consumer experience via end-to-end customer journey design.

· #YoungJ CREATIVE THINK TANK– Wunderman Thompson Thailand is a melting pot of young, aspiring professionals and creative talents who are ready and well-equipped to help clients shine with creative communications and solutions. It brings together thinkers, managers, and creatives from different generations, providing them with the space to learn and share their ideas, experiences and skills with others to keep creativity thriving endlessly.

MATCH-2-WIN – Thinking outside the box, Wunderman Thompson explores collaboration opportunities for partners and creates campaigns for them. By looking beyond the borders of product categories and even industries, it captures opportunities that will add value to the partner brands, whose needs are linked together through an innovative thinking process that grounds the needs of the consumers. Partners are consistently sought for collaborations designed to take on business challenges with multifaceted approaches while playing up the unique brand characters of the partners in the most unexpected ways.

With her vision and determination to drive Wunderman Thompson Thailand further forward, Parattajariya "Jammy" Jalayanateja is now set to take the helm, working shoulder-to-shoulder with all her team members and clients to achieve sustainable growth together.

