Thai Union's Sustainability Report detailing progress and outlines new goals

SeaChange 2030, which is backed by THB7.2 billion (US$200 million) of funding is setting aggressive new goals that will impact the entire seafood value chain on a global scale.

The report provides an in-depth look at how Thai Union, one of the world’s leading seafood producers and one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products, continued to drive positive change across its own operations and the global seafood industry during 2022.

“Thai Union is a Company with great ambition, and our global sustainability strategy is an integral part of our goal to become the world’s most trusted seafood leader,” said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group.

“To achieve that goal, we must continue to be an industry leader, and this report demonstrates how Thai Union has continued to develop and implement initiatives and programs that deliver the positive change that will help transform the seafood industry. We recognize that there continue to be enormous challenges, but we have the ambition to tackle them, as evidenced by our new SeaChange 2030 strategy, which was announced last month.”