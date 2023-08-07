Wind Energy's case does not impact company business thrives
Wind Energy Holding (WEH) affirms that the recent British court judgement regarding WEH shares pertains exclusively to individual shareholders and has no bearing on the company or its management.
The company further announces a robust growth trajectory for the first half of 2023, with revenues climbing to THB5.8 billion, signifying an approximately 25% growth compared to the same period last year.
Following the court verdict, Nuttpasint Chet-Udomlap, Chief Executive Officer of WEH, said, "In light of the recent judgement in England regarding Wind's share litigation, it is crucial to understand that this matter solely concerns individual shareholders. The company remains unimpacted and fully operational."
He further highlighted, "This litigation dates back to a considerable amount of time, and we had anticipated that British courts would eventually rule on such cases within 2023 or 2024. Regardless of the judgment's outcome, it has no bearing on the operations, business or management of Wind Energy Holding. Our business management system, which is robust, transparent, and effective, ensures uninterrupted operations."
Expanding on the company's progress, Nuttpasint stated, "WEH has consistently strengthened its position in the wind energy market through experience and expertise. In the second half of 2023, we achieved revenues of THB5.806 billion with a net profit of 2.866 billion from our 717 MW power plant operations. We have also successfully secured a new project to expand our production capacity, exemplifying strong business growth."
He concluded, "The company has received two new government projects with a total capacity of approximately 170 megawatts. We are also collaborating with several leading global firms for future project developments. More information about these new partnerships and initiatives will be announced shortly."