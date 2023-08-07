Wind Energy's case does not impact company business thrives

The company further announces a robust growth trajectory for the first half of 2023, with revenues climbing to THB5.8 billion, signifying an approximately 25% growth compared to the same period last year.

Following the court verdict, Nuttpasint Chet-Udomlap, Chief Executive Officer of WEH, said, "In light of the recent judgement in England regarding Wind's share litigation, it is crucial to understand that this matter solely concerns individual shareholders. The company remains unimpacted and fully operational."