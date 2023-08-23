Thai Union and Sustainable Fisheries Partnership record successes in first year

As one of the world's leading seafood companies, Thai Union recognizes its profound responsibility for sustainable and ethical seafood sourcing. Thai Union is committing the equivalent of its entire 2022 net profit of THB7.2 billion (US$ 200 million) to SeaChange® through 2030 to help reshape the seafood industry with solutions across people and planet that better sustain a future for all.

“The time for aggressive action is now. Through SeaChange®, we aim to drive meaningful improvements across the entire global seafood industry. Commitments this ambitious require the power and collaboration of partners like SFP that can help make long overdue structural changes a reality. Together, we’re asking the wider industry and our peers to join this effort,” said Adam Brennan, Chief Sustainability Officer of Thai Union.

“Thai Union is setting a new level and expectations for seafood sustainability with its ambitious and concrete commitments to protect ocean wildlife. If everyone followed suit, the seafood industry could play a huge role in addressing this biodiversity crisis and help restore marine wildlife,” said Kathryn Novak, Biodiversity and Nature Director, SFP.