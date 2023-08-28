Gain Insights into the Global and Thailand's 2023 Investment Outlook

In this context, prospects for the Thai economy appear promising, poised for improvement. Addressing this landscape, SCB PRIVATE BANKING remains committed to furnishing unparalleled experiences by providing comprehensive investment expertise for high-net-worth private banking clients in Thailand.

This commitment is underlined by the SCB PRIVATE BANKING Investment Outlook seminar for 2023, themed "Riding Along the Waves with Hope."

The seminar assembles a distinguished panel of thought leaders, featuring Lalitphat Toranavikrai, First Executive Vice President of the PRIVATE BANKING Function at Siam Commercial Bank; Paichit Wibulthanasarn, Vice President and Secretary General of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in China; Somprawin Manprasert, First Executive Vice President, Chief of the Economic Intelligence Center (EIC), and Chief Strategy Officer of Siam Commercial Bank; Sornchai Suneta, Executive Vice President of the Investment Office and Product Function and Executive Vice President of the Chief Investment Office (CIO) at Siam Commercial Bank; and Sukit Udomsirikul, Managing Director of the Research Group at InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd. (InnovestX).

These distinguished figures recently gathered at the prestigious Siam Kempinski Hotel to share their insights and expertise.