Gain Insights into the Global and Thailand's 2023 Investment Outlook
Throughout 2023, the global economy is believed to experience deceleration in the latter half, coupled with a noticeable surge in inflation, prompting a cycle of interest rate hikes that extended into the third quarter.
In this context, prospects for the Thai economy appear promising, poised for improvement. Addressing this landscape, SCB PRIVATE BANKING remains committed to furnishing unparalleled experiences by providing comprehensive investment expertise for high-net-worth private banking clients in Thailand.
This commitment is underlined by the SCB PRIVATE BANKING Investment Outlook seminar for 2023, themed "Riding Along the Waves with Hope."
The seminar assembles a distinguished panel of thought leaders, featuring Lalitphat Toranavikrai, First Executive Vice President of the PRIVATE BANKING Function at Siam Commercial Bank; Paichit Wibulthanasarn, Vice President and Secretary General of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in China; Somprawin Manprasert, First Executive Vice President, Chief of the Economic Intelligence Center (EIC), and Chief Strategy Officer of Siam Commercial Bank; Sornchai Suneta, Executive Vice President of the Investment Office and Product Function and Executive Vice President of the Chief Investment Office (CIO) at Siam Commercial Bank; and Sukit Udomsirikul, Managing Director of the Research Group at InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd. (InnovestX).
These distinguished figures recently gathered at the prestigious Siam Kempinski Hotel to share their insights and expertise.
Lalitphat, articulated the seminar's purpose, stating, "The rationale behind organizing the SCB PRIVATE BANKING Investment Outlook 2023 seminar with the theme 'Riding Along the Waves with Hope' is to both educate and offer investment views, along with solutions that enhance the efficiency of our customers' portfolios. Esteemed experts from the forefront of the nation's financial and investment spheres were invited to engage in profound discussions encompassing diverse subjects, including an overview of the Chinese economy, the tourism sector, trends in foreign markets like the United States and Europe, and the local Thai market. Our sincere aspiration is that this event will empower our clients to adeptly manage their portfolios across various scenarios. With our Relationship Managers, Investment Advisory, and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) teams serving as the bedrock of our strategic investment management, we possess unwavering confidence in our ability to cultivate robust portfolios and enhance the prosperity of our esteemed clientele limitlessly."
Somprawin offered a comprehensive analysis of the global and Thai economic landscape for the latter half of 2023. His insights encompassed a range of positive factors and pertinent risks that demand vigilance, including comprehensive investment in international markets.
Further delving into the international investment domain, a comprehensive assessment was presented by Paichit. His detailed overview spotlighted China's continuous economic growth and myriad opportunities arise from the Common Prosperity framework, grounded in a people-centric approach.
Bridging these insights with a local perspective, Sornchai and Sukit , jointly examined the trend of the Thai and global stock market. Their analysis was enriched with pragmatic stock and investment products selection strategies tailored to align with market trends. This approach also introduce fresh investment opportunities and while offers bespoke products and solutions, enabling clients to astutely manage their portfolios across challenging circumstances.