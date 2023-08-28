Siam Piwat Simon and Gunkul initiates on-site solar energy

This achievement vividly underscores the significant commitment of the Siam Piwat Group to propelling the organisation's sustainable growth.

Seamlessly integrating sustainability into its strategies and business operations, the company actively contributes to positive change in the face of climate change. This approach resonates with the principles upheld by Gunkul Engineering that place importance on the economy, society, environment, and all stakeholder interests.

"The collaboration between Siam Piwat and Simon Group in the creation of Siam Premium Outlet Bangkok is our joint dedication to advancing business in a sustainable manner while also prioritizing environmental stewardship. The project aims to harness solar energy as a replacement for conventional electricity usage, fostering energy and environmental preservation to mitigate pollution. This aligns with the organisation's commitment to curbing greenhouse gas emissions and playing a part in building a low-carbon society,” said Naratipe Ruttapradid, chief operating officer, of operations at Siam Piwat.

Michael Tang, managing director at Siam Piwat Simon, said that the installation was completed successfully, with solar energy utilisation starting in August 2023. Siam Piwat Simon's dedication to collaborating with partners and introducing internationally benchmarked innovations remains steadfast, as we strive to cultivate environmentally conscious projects. This effort is geared toward providing exceptional experiences while fostering sustainable positive impacts on individuals, communities, and the environment.

Sopacha Dhumrongpiyawut, chief executive officer of Gunkul Engineering expressed that considering Thailand's aspiration to evolve into a carbon-neutral society, where clean energy assumes paramount importance, solar roofs stand as a solution that aligns with both financial savings and ecological enhancements.

“Currently, we have successfully concluded the solar power purchase agreement, which is a Private PPA, with a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts. This significant milestone serves to reinforce and promote Siam Piwat's corporate vision of attaining sustainable growth to new levels. This also revitalises our business operations that take into account environmental sustainability, with the aim of restoring and passing on a livable world to society,” said Sopacha.