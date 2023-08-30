Discover products of the Phangnga Brand at JUNGCEYLON
Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong, Phuket, together with Phangnga Provincial Industry Office extend is inviting the people of Phuket and tourists to join a special event “Phangnga Brand”.
Discover local products under the identity of the Phangnga Brand, including food, beverages, clothing, accessories, Panyee pearl, and traditional herbs over 35 booths at Jungceylon.
Do not miss the special fashion show "Hansa Andaman" and shop for special-price products. Additionally, enjoy the supreme highlight, meeting experts in fortune-telling, Ajarn Kor. Chokdee and Sin Sae Jah. Guaranteed exclusively at this event.
Visit the showcase exhibition of "Phangnga Brand" from 1 – 5 September 2023 at The Bay Arena, Jungceylon Shopping Center, Patong, Phuket. For further information, please contact 076- 600- 111 or stay updated through our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JungceylonFanpage.
