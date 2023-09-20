Thai racer revs up to 11th place in Euro 4 Championship

Organised by ACI Sport and WSK Promotion, this event marks the second in the series of three Euro F4 Championship circuits scheduled for the 2023 season. The competition consisted of two races, each lasting 30 minutes plus one lap, on the challenging 5.793 kilometre circuit from September 16th to 17th in Monza, Italy.

Nandhavudh's standout performance took place during the first race on Saturday. Starting from the 17th position on the grid with car number 57, the young Thai racer displayed exceptional skill as he steadily overtook several competitors to secure 11th spot.

He completed the race with a time of 32 minutes and 17.117 seconds, marking his best performance in the championship to date. His previous best finish was 13th in the season-opener at Mugello, Italy in July.