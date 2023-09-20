Thai racer revs up to 11th place in Euro 4 Championship
Thailand's emerging racing talent, Nandhavudh Bhirombhakdi of PHM Racing, blazed to an electrifying 11th-place finish, his best attempt in the Euro 4 Championship, at the pulse-pounding ACI Racing Weekend Monza, held at the iconic Autodromo Monza Circuit over the weekend.
Organised by ACI Sport and WSK Promotion, this event marks the second in the series of three Euro F4 Championship circuits scheduled for the 2023 season. The competition consisted of two races, each lasting 30 minutes plus one lap, on the challenging 5.793 kilometre circuit from September 16th to 17th in Monza, Italy.
Nandhavudh's standout performance took place during the first race on Saturday. Starting from the 17th position on the grid with car number 57, the young Thai racer displayed exceptional skill as he steadily overtook several competitors to secure 11th spot.
He completed the race with a time of 32 minutes and 17.117 seconds, marking his best performance in the championship to date. His previous best finish was 13th in the season-opener at Mugello, Italy in July.
In the second race on Sunday, Nandhavudh faced a formidable challenge. Beginning from the 20th position, he encountered a minor accident that temporarily caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
Despite slipping to 30th place, his determination shone through as he fought his way back up the ranks, ultimately finishing 14th with a total time of 32 minutes and 37.637 seconds.
Nandhavudh will take his final shot in the Euro 4 Championship during the third and last circuit, scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain from October 20th to 22nd.