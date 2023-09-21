Suite of sustainable energy solutions for smarter and greener buildings

• GET Insights provides an integrated view of utility consumption in buildings to help monitor, manage and optimise utility usage. Data-driven insights will then facilitate the identification of wastage, which results in sustainable outcomes and cost savings.

• One local example of GET deployment is at Rangsit University, which is piloting GET Control. GET Control is a self-learning building intelligence system that regulates air-conditioning and maximises energy efficiency based on changes in occupancy and ambient weather conditions. This ensures occupant thermal comfort and well-being.

• GET Mobility, a charging station management system that powers the ability of electric vehicle charging point operators to operate, monitor, manage and optimise their network of EV charging stations.

Enable A Greener Energy Mix

SP designs and delivers rooftop solar PV solutions customized to the objectives of each building and business owner. To-date, SP has secured a pipeline of over 100 Megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar projects in Thailand. From stand-alone commercial facilities, manufacturing sites and factories to larger-scale industrial estates and business parks, we offer a range of partnerships that accelerate the transition to green energy, save energy costs, and reduce carbon emissions.

Supporting the Journey to Net-zero

A range of consulting services and decarbonisation tools to guide customers towards net-zero, and ESG compliance. From carbon accounting to helping you select the right mix of green energy solutions and incorporating Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) and carbon credits, the Climate Services team help you explore every option to go green.

“Our participation in this event underlines our commitment to empowering a low-carbon smart energy future for Thailand. Backed by our innovative solutions and deep engineering expertise as Singapore’s power grid operator, we are excited to share our regional best practices and accelerate the green energy transition of all C&I customers,” said SP Group Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Australia Brandon Chia.

At the Nova BUILD Expo, SP’s Business Development Assistant Director Thanabhat Yankrohyothin spoke on the Professional Stage about the significance of technology-driven solutions, including district cooling systems and Cooling as a Service, Digital Energy Management (GET), Solar PV, and Climate Services (including Renewable Energy Certificates and Carbon Credits), under the theme of “Green your buildings with cooling as a service and integrated digital energy management”. SP representatives about participated in Roundtable Forum sessions with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors on building and climate-related topics.