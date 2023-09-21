Suite of sustainable energy solutions for smarter and greener buildings
SP Group showcased its comprehensive suite of sustainable energy solutions at a green building and technology exhibition for the first time in Thailand.
A silver sponsor at Nova BUILD Expo 2023 held at BITEC Exhibition Center Bangkok, SP featured its end-to-end solutions that will help commercial and industrial buildings embark and accelerate on their energy-efficiency and decarbonisation journey.
Building operations account for 30 % of global final energy consumption and 26 % of global energy-related emissions.
Enabling Commercial and Industrial (C&I) properties to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions at scale is hence critical for Thailand to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and net-zero GHG emissions by 2065.
The key sustainable energy and digital energy management solutions featured by SP include the following:
Green Cooling
• District cooling systems centralise the production of chilled water for air conditioning, allowing large developments or districts to reap the benefits of economies of scale and offering up to 30 % energy savings, lowering total lifecycle costs and carbon emissions for building owners.
• Cooling as a Service is a scalable and sustainable cooling solution which helps individual buildings or small clusters of buildings optimise their cooling operations and benefit from energy savings and enhanced reliability.
Smart, Digital Energy Management
Green Energy Tech (GETTM) harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things to enable decarbonisation of the built environment. Employing a digital energy management system like GET empowers building owners to optimise utility consumption and enhance occupant well-being, helping them improve their operational efficiency and achieve their sustainability goals.
• GET Insights provides an integrated view of utility consumption in buildings to help monitor, manage and optimise utility usage. Data-driven insights will then facilitate the identification of wastage, which results in sustainable outcomes and cost savings.
• One local example of GET deployment is at Rangsit University, which is piloting GET Control. GET Control is a self-learning building intelligence system that regulates air-conditioning and maximises energy efficiency based on changes in occupancy and ambient weather conditions. This ensures occupant thermal comfort and well-being.
• GET Mobility, a charging station management system that powers the ability of electric vehicle charging point operators to operate, monitor, manage and optimise their network of EV charging stations.
Enable A Greener Energy Mix
SP designs and delivers rooftop solar PV solutions customized to the objectives of each building and business owner. To-date, SP has secured a pipeline of over 100 Megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar projects in Thailand. From stand-alone commercial facilities, manufacturing sites and factories to larger-scale industrial estates and business parks, we offer a range of partnerships that accelerate the transition to green energy, save energy costs, and reduce carbon emissions.
Supporting the Journey to Net-zero
A range of consulting services and decarbonisation tools to guide customers towards net-zero, and ESG compliance. From carbon accounting to helping you select the right mix of green energy solutions and incorporating Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) and carbon credits, the Climate Services team help you explore every option to go green.
“Our participation in this event underlines our commitment to empowering a low-carbon smart energy future for Thailand. Backed by our innovative solutions and deep engineering expertise as Singapore’s power grid operator, we are excited to share our regional best practices and accelerate the green energy transition of all C&I customers,” said SP Group Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Australia Brandon Chia.
At the Nova BUILD Expo, SP’s Business Development Assistant Director Thanabhat Yankrohyothin spoke on the Professional Stage about the significance of technology-driven solutions, including district cooling systems and Cooling as a Service, Digital Energy Management (GET), Solar PV, and Climate Services (including Renewable Energy Certificates and Carbon Credits), under the theme of “Green your buildings with cooling as a service and integrated digital energy management”. SP representatives about participated in Roundtable Forum sessions with key stakeholders in the public and private sectors on building and climate-related topics.