International Business Community tees off to raise money for scholarships

The Golf Tournament brought together the international business community raising over 550,000 baht for the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF), to support education for Thai university students across the country.

"The golf tournament is an important event for us as it not only raises critical funds for scholarship students but also brings the Amcham community together. Our members' support and participation in the Amcham ChariTee Golf Tournament represents an important collaboration that demonstrates the international business community's commitment to invest in the future workforce of Thailand." said the Amcham Executive Director and Vice President of the ATF Heidi Gallant.

In addition to giving back to the community and making a difference in the lives of scholarship students, this highly anticipated annual event provided an excellent opportunity for Amcham member executives and the business community to connect and build lasting business relationships while enjoying golf at one of Thailand's top courses.