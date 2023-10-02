RATCH Group announced a 29.7 MW ECOWIN wind farm in Vietnam

Choosri Kietkajornkul, Chief Executive Officer of RATCH Group, said that ECOWIN wind power plant is the company's third operating renewable power project in Vietnam in addition to Song Giang 2 and Coc San hydroelectric power plants, with a total equity capacity of 49.63 MW.

Furthermore, the company also has two more projects under development and construction namely Song Giang 1 hydroelectric and Ben Tre wind power plants with a combined equity installed capacity of 65.15 MW. Both projects are scheduled to commence commercial operation in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Corresponding to the company's strategic plan, Vietnam is regarded as a target country due to its continued economic growth and power development plan which is clearly defined on renewable energy sources including hydroelectric power, onshore and offshore wind power, as well as solar power.