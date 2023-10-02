RATCH Group announced a 29.7 MW ECOWIN wind farm in Vietnam
RATCH Group Public Company Limited announced that the 29.7 MW ECOWIN wind power project comprising nine wind turbines with 3.3 MW capacity each, operated by ECOWIN Energy Corporation kicked off the commercial operation on September 29.
The electricity production will be dispatched to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under the 20-year Power Purchase Agreement. Located about 180 kilometres south of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, the ECOWIN wind power plant is an onshore wind farm project. Earlier, it completely passed the trial run and reliability test operation according to the Vietnamese government's standards.
Choosri Kietkajornkul, Chief Executive Officer of RATCH Group, said that ECOWIN wind power plant is the company's third operating renewable power project in Vietnam in addition to Song Giang 2 and Coc San hydroelectric power plants, with a total equity capacity of 49.63 MW.
Furthermore, the company also has two more projects under development and construction namely Song Giang 1 hydroelectric and Ben Tre wind power plants with a combined equity installed capacity of 65.15 MW. Both projects are scheduled to commence commercial operation in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Corresponding to the company's strategic plan, Vietnam is regarded as a target country due to its continued economic growth and power development plan which is clearly defined on renewable energy sources including hydroelectric power, onshore and offshore wind power, as well as solar power.
The company foresees a sound investment opportunity for renewable energy expansion in the Vietnam market that could be run through RATCH Group itself or through a joint venture company, NEXIF RATCH Energy Investment (NREI). On top of that the company aims to expand renewable capacity to 4,000 MW by 2035," said Ms. Choosri.
At present, the company has invested in renewable energy projects with the 2,933 MW total equity capacity, accounting for 27 % of its 10,807 MW total installed capacity, of which 1,566 MW capacity is commercial generation and another 1,367 MW are under development and construction.
In addition, Australia is considered the company's main operational base on renewable energy with a 1,379.69 MW total equity capacity, followed by Lao PDR of 669.10 MW, the Philippines of 549.83 MW, Indonesia of 123.05 MW, Vietnam of 114.78 MW, Thailand of 94.76 MW, and Japan of 2.02 MW.