In the pink: Jungceylon Phuket celebrates the festive season
Phuket Square Co Ltd, which manages Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong, Phuket, has allocated a budget of more than Bt10 million to transform the shopping centre for the festive season with an array of promotions and entertainment activities.
These initiatives are designed to attract both Thai and international tourists as they celebrate the end of the year and the high season in Phuket.
Tassanee Tepprasertvangsa, chief marketing officer of Phuket Square, said that Jungceylon Shopping Centre would be participating in the upcoming launch of the 37th annual Phuket Carnival at Patong 2023 on the theme of “Pink Beach Party”, featuring a lively pink beach party parade with the Pretty Pink Girls on a yacht, complete with music and spectacular shows.
“This extravaganza promises to add vibrancy and joy to the experience of tourists from around the world. We anticipate an influx of tourists during the festival, making the atmosphere even livelier for both shoppers and visitors,” she said,
The annual Patong Carnival kicking off the official start of the tourism high season will return from December 8-10 with EDM dance parties, live concerts and other entertaining events on the theme “Time of Happiness”.
The “Jungceylon Christmas & Happy New Year 2024” festivities are on the theme “Pink A Wish” and will see the shopping centre enveloped in a charming shade of pink, featuring modern graphic floral patterns that exude joy and radiance throughout the premises.
A magnificent 12-metre-high pink Christmas tree adorned with flower petals and twinkling lights stands as the centrepiece, alongside numerous pink-themed photo spots to elevate the festive ambience.
Jungceylon has also prepared a series of end-of-year promotions and events to celebrate the holiday season.
Shoppers will have the chance to win gifts through the Santa Treasure Game and enjoy the international Santa Claus show from December 23-25 featuring Santas from 13 countries, including Thailand, France, and the United States, dressed in their national costumes.
Additionally, a special concert on Christmas Day will feature the talented vocal artist Ekaphan "Pure" Wannasut, the champion of The Voice All-Stars.
And to end the year with a bang, Autobot cosplayers will spread happiness and laughter while taking souvenir photos on December 31 and January 1.
Jungceylon plans to open many more shops and restaurants in 2024, including the highly-anticipated Din Tai Fung, a renowned Taiwanese restaurant ranked among the top 10 best restaurants in the world.
It is set to open its first provincial branch in Thailand in January.
Tassanee also made mention of the evolving customer demographics at Jungceylon Shopping Center, noting that approximately 20% of customers are Thais and resident expatriates, while the remaining 80% are international tourists.
This composition varies with each season, with tourists hailing from Russia, China, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.
It is expected that the number of tourists visiting the shopping centre will increase to levels similar to those seen in 2019 (pre-Covid), with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 visitors per day during the high season.