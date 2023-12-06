In the pink: Jungceylon Phuket celebrates the festive season

These initiatives are designed to attract both Thai and international tourists as they celebrate the end of the year and the high season in Phuket.

Tassanee Tepprasertvangsa, chief marketing officer of Phuket Square, said that Jungceylon Shopping Centre would be participating in the upcoming launch of the 37th annual Phuket Carnival at Patong 2023 on the theme of “Pink Beach Party”, featuring a lively pink beach party parade with the Pretty Pink Girls on a yacht, complete with music and spectacular shows.

“This extravaganza promises to add vibrancy and joy to the experience of tourists from around the world. We anticipate an influx of tourists during the festival, making the atmosphere even livelier for both shoppers and visitors,” she said,