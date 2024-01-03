RBSO to perform for birthday of Princess Sirivannavari

The auspicious occasion is a chance to celebrate the generous patronage of the esteemed Princess.

Performing at the event will be German-Canadian cello soloist Johannes Moser and South Korean conductor Sunwook Kim, alongside the RBSO.

They will perform Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor and Tchaikovsky’s captivating Symphony No. 1 in G minor, popularly known as Winter Daydreams.