RBSO to perform for birthday of Princess Sirivannavari
A birthday concert for HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya on January 8 will kick off the 2024 season of The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation.
The auspicious occasion is a chance to celebrate the generous patronage of the esteemed Princess.
Performing at the event will be German-Canadian cello soloist Johannes Moser and South Korean conductor Sunwook Kim, alongside the RBSO.
They will perform Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor and Tchaikovsky’s captivating Symphony No. 1 in G minor, popularly known as Winter Daydreams.
Johannes Moser, born in Munich, began studying the cello at age eight and became a student of David Geringas in 1997. He has performed with renowned orchestras worldwide, including the Berlin Philharmoniker, New York Philharmonic, and London Symphony.
Moser has received several awards, including the top prize at the 2002 Tchaikovsky Competition, and the Special Prize for his interpretation of the Rococo Variations. In 2014, he was awarded the prestigious Brahms Prize. He received the ECHO Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year award in 2008 and 2017. Moser is recognised for his efforts to expand the reach of the classical genre and his passionate focus on new music.
Sunwook Kim’s career highlights include performances with prominent orchestras such as the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and Berliner Philharmoniker. In addition to solo concerts, Kim’s conducting repertoire includes the Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra (Budapest), the Georges Enescu Philharmonic and Filharmonia Śląska (Poland), the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, and the Seoul Philharmonic.
Kim’s early life involved starting piano lessons at age three, giving a debut recital at 10, and winning the Leeds International Piano Competition at age 18 while studying under Dae-jin Kim at the Korea National University of Arts.
The concert is sponsored by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Cultural Promotion and B. Grimm Group Ltd.
The concert begins at 8pm on January 7 at the Thailand Cultural Centre.
Tickets are available at Thaiticketmajor: www.thaiticketmajor.com