Chairman of PM Group hosted dinner for AIIB President
Prayudh Mahagitsiri hosted a dinner in honour of President Jin Liqun of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank at Le Normandie by Alain Roux, Mandarin Oriental.
The distinguished guests included Governor Chadchart Sittipunt of Bangkok, Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn, President of EXIM Bank, Paisal Puechmongkol, Vice President & Secretary-General of the Thai-Chinese Culture and Economy Association, and Ausanee Mahagitsiri, President of KFU Company.
Prayudh Mahagitsiri one of Thailand’s leading industrialists and Chairman of PM Group Co., Ltd hosted an honorary dinner for the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Jin Liqun.
The dinner was to boost friendship and also increase public exposure for AIIB. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a multilateral development bank and international financial institution from China, that aims to collectively improve economic and social outcomes in Asia.
It is the world's second-largest multi-lateral development institution
Prayudh said that this was a golden opportunity for the government to make use of the facilities of AIIB, to support the nation and to be able to take a faster path to develop the country.