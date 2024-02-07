Chairman of PM Group hosted dinner for AIIB President

Prayudh Mahagitsiri one of Thailand’s leading industrialists and Chairman of PM Group Co., Ltd hosted an honorary dinner for the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Jin Liqun.

The dinner was to boost friendship and also increase public exposure for AIIB. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a multilateral development bank and international financial institution from China, that aims to collectively improve economic and social outcomes in Asia.

It is the world's second-largest multi-lateral development institution