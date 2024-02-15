Seventeen answers’ fans pleas with original pop-up store in Bangkok
The South Korean boy band, Seventeen, has launched its campaign "Seventeen Follow The City Bangkok”, in response to the requests of both Thai and other foreign fans.
The opening of Seventeen Pop-Up on the first floor of Siam Discovery in Bangkok has been extended to February 29.
Organised by Co-creat in collaboration with Hybe, an entertainment company, and Siam Piwat Group, the campaign has been well received by Seventeen fans.
This is the first and original pop-up store in Thailand which opens a space to welcome fans to experience and enjoy the exhibition, experience space, and the photo zone. The total area of over 400 square metres is decorated with Seventeen's signature pink Rose Quartz and Serenity Blue that fans can instantly recognise.
The interior is decorated with the Seventeen logo in 3-D and neon lights with the name of the concert tour "Follow", together with large posters. Another highlight is a 360-degree photo booth and jewellery models representing their fan club's name "CARAT" from floor to ceiling.
In addition, there are officially licensed imported products, such as stylish keychains. and disposable film cameras that can be custom-made. There are also many products such as official cheer sticks, products from the show, and a commemorative photo album of the "Follow" tour.