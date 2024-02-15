Seventeen answers’ fans pleas with original pop-up store in Bangkok

The opening of Seventeen Pop-Up on the first floor of Siam Discovery in Bangkok has been extended to February 29.

Organised by Co-creat in collaboration with Hybe, an entertainment company, and Siam Piwat Group, the campaign has been well received by Seventeen fans.

This is the first and original pop-up store in Thailand which opens a space to welcome fans to experience and enjoy the exhibition, experience space, and the photo zone. The total area of over 400 square metres is decorated with Seventeen's signature pink Rose Quartz and Serenity Blue that fans can instantly recognise.