Unlocking opportunities in Thailand's creative economy

Paving the way for medical excellence and innovation

“Today, AI is playing an important role in our society and it is now being introduced in the medical field to improve quality of life and the medical experience," said Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital.

Dr Pongpat believes that AI will transform Thailand into a medical hub in the region as the country reaps the benefits of the creative economy.

Revenue, particularly in the private hospital sector, climbed significantly between 2006 and 2021, the pre-COVID period, he said, noting that statistics show that only 50% of the Thai population uses the government's health system. This indicates that the programme lacks convenience because patients must travel to a particular hospital or spend the entire day waiting to see a doctor for a basic condition.

According to Pongpat, Thai healthcare is solely intended for low-risk individuals with mild to moderate illnesses. For that reason, MedPark is making an effort to provide services to the high-risk sector. High-risk individuals require greater attention and advanced medical care, he pointed out, and are willing to pay for it when it comes to their health,

"Many foreigners come here to heal and their numbers have returned to normal post-Covid and even increased. As more patients arrive in Thailand, more private hospitals will open in Bangkok, Pongpat said.

He also urged the next government to adopt a human development agenda, saying, “Like China, which recruited Americans to upgrade its sanitary system, we might need some outside experience to achieve our goals.”