Why live in agony on borrowed time?

“If children ask why do we have to die, what will be our answer?”

“At what age do you think you will die?”

“What are things you want to do before you die?”

“Who do you want to be by your side when you are dying?”

“What will happen if everyone on Earth becomes immortal?”

Many people may have pondered over these questions during the Happy Death Day exhibition several years ago. The event, hosted by the Buddhika Network and allies, was organised to educate Thais about death in various dimensions so that they would be brave enough to face it.

At that time, Phra Paisal Visalo, the abbot of Wat Pasukato in Chaiyaphum province, who has initiated a project to put people at ease about death for nearly 13 years, unveiled his own living will to the public for the first time despite his strong physical health. The monk hoped that it would raise awareness among Thais to plan the last days of their life.

A living will – or an advance directive – is a legal document that explains how you want medical decisions about you to be made if you cannot make the decisions.

The 64-year-old Phra Paisal, who was born on May 10, 1957, wrote his living will and submitted it in a sealed envelope to his deputy abbot for safekeeping. He instructed the deputy, “If I am terminally sick, please open this envelope and follow the will instruction.”

“We should think about life’s terminal phase. Nowadays, people suffer a lot due to the lack of advance care and planning... Some people, who initially wish to cling on to life on borrowed time, might change their minds when that terminal state is full of agony.”

When a terminally ill patient is placed under palliative care, he/she might not be able to communicate, while doctors may not go over the overall pros and cons about the use of medical equipment. The decision, therefore, is left to that patient’s next of kin.

“Being kept alive by such medical machines may give the patients a few more weeks or months, but some patients, who suffer much agony in that state, may beg for removal of the machine. However, no one would dare to do so. At the same time, such patients’ relatives may struggle financially to pay the huge medical bills as they believe they are doing what they think is best for their loved one. But maybe that was not what the loved one wanted.” said Phra Paisal.