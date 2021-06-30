Healthy Herbs

There is an old saying that in the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity. This also holds true for Thai herbs, which have become more popular among users during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Since the pandemic hit the country early last year, a number of Thai herbs have been in demand, and some of them with anti-viral properties have become rising stars of the herbal world, such as Kaempfer or Kra Chai, and Kariyat or Fah Talai Jone. The latter was recently listed in the National List of Essential Medicines for curing Covid-19

Over the past few years, the market for Thai herbs has expanded both at home and overseas, in contrast to other products. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, consumption of Thai herbs as well as the market value have grown around 10 to 10.3 per cent a year since 2017, and the growth rate is on the rise. The Commerce Ministry estimates that last year alone, the market value of Thai herbs reached THB108 billion.

Worldwide, herbs have become increasingly popular with market value estimated at up to THB3 trillion. In China, Japan and South Korea, the market growth rates for herbs are estimated at around 5.06 per cent, 0.85 per cent, and 5.43 per cent, respectively.

Thailand has been exporting herbs in various forms -- fresh or dried herbs, extracted products, food and drugs, as well as food supplementary products. They have a combined market value of up to THB100 billion. Of this, herb-based food products are valued at around THB 80 billion, spa products THB10 billion and traditional Thai medicines THB10 billion.