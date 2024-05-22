State agency offers free drinking water to people of three provinces

People can bring their containers to receive free drinking water every day from 8am to 8pm, excluding public holidays, at any of the authority’s 18 branch offices, or at its head office during business days from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

The tap water is produced by Mahasawat Water Factory, which uses raw water sources that are not affected by sea surges. The water goes through reverse osmosis, which can eliminate the salinity of tap water.