State agency offers free drinking water to people of three provinces

Deputy government spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang said the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, under the Ministry of Interior, was providing free drinking tap water at 18 branch offices in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces.
People can bring their containers to receive free drinking water every day from 8am to 8pm, excluding public holidays, at any of the authority’s 18 branch offices, or at its head office during business days from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
The tap water is produced by Mahasawat Water Factory, which uses raw water sources that are not affected by sea surges. The water goes through reverse osmosis, which can eliminate the salinity of tap water.
“The government requests the assistance of citizens in understanding the worth of water and in using it economically. The prime minister has instructed relevant agencies to monitor and evaluate the situation closely to assist people who are suffering,” Karom said.