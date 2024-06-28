Funds for education must be better allocated, says MFP

Of the 2024 allocation, 1.84 billion baht, 73 per cent of the OBEC budget, went to personnel support. Details of the OBEC budget for fiscal 2025 have not yet been revealed.



So with budget allocation leaning heavily towards teachers’ salaries, can it be assumed that Thai teachers receive a good salary?



“The idea that teachers are poor is half right and half wrong. If one has been a civil servant teacher for a long time, like 25-30 years, the salary level is high,” Paramee explained. “Soon-to-retire teachers have high salaries, even higher than those of other categories of civil servants. After retirement, they still get a large portion of their salaries. But teachers’ salaries are low in the first 10 years of their working life.”



According to OBEC, between 2019-23, the number of schools under its care fell from 29,871 to 29,312. The number of students also decreased over the same period, going from 6,653,160 to 6,550,058.



Will this allow the education ministry to manage its budget better?



“The figures have not reduced as yet, mainly because of the huge proportion of funding that goes on teachers’ salaries. But the shrinking number of students is leading to problems in other areas, particularly in small rural schools,” Paramee said, adding that these small schools lack teachers, budget and other resources.

“These shortages result in educational quality that barely meets standards. We have around 28,000 small schools in Thailand. We need to merge some of them. Not stand-alone schools [schools located in distinct areas such as in distant mountains or on islands]. It cannot be done all at once but we need to start, little by little. The merger will bring better quality teaching and better resources.