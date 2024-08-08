Move Forward vows to live up to its name through new party

Pita added that the people will not have to wait long. “A by-election will soon be held in Phitsanulok, where I, as a citizen, can legally assist in the campaign. There will also be a local government election in Ratchaburi. These are the first two provinces where the people can channel their energy into the polling stations,” he said, adding that he would not abandon them, including during the general election in 2027.

Sirikanya Tansakul, the frontrunner to become the leader of the party that will be the new home for Move Forward Party members, stated that they must accept the Constitutional Court's ruling on the party dissolution for the second time. She expressed sadness at the injustice but said they would not abandon their dreams or the mission entrusted to them by the people. As long as the people stand by and support them, they will continue their mission to change the country and relocate to a new home on August 9.

“Today, as we face dissolution, marks the day the Move Forward Party has also reached 100,000 members. I urge all existing members to move forward with us," Sirikanya stated.