Move Forward vows to live up to its name through new party

Speaking at a press conference following the Constitutional Court’s unanimous decision to dissolve the Move Forward Party for pushing to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majesté law, Chaitawat Tulathon, former party-list MP and ex-leader of the Party, made it clear that according to the facts and legal principles, the Party had not committed any of the offences interpreted by the court.
Chaitawat, who was among the 11 party executives banned from politics for 10 years, added that the impacts of the ruling extended beyond the dissolution of the Move Forward Party and the political rights of its executive committee. “The ruling sets a dangerous precedent for the interpretation of the Constitution and laws, posing a risk to the core principles and fundamental values of our future democratic system with the King as head of state,” he said. “The long-term implications may transform our democratic system into another form.”
Pita Limjaroenrat, former advisor, expressed his gratitude and honour for serving the people and working with colleagues over the past 3-4 years, a period he will never forget. Although he must say goodbye as a politician and representative, his political journey will continue as a citizen, remaining committed to improving the country and supporting the new endeavours of his former party colleagues to establish the best government Thailand has ever had, as permitted by law.
“To the people, I understand you may feel disappointed, angry, or tearful. Today, we can grieve and vent our frustrations. Tomorrow, we draw a line and move forward. We will not let this consume us. We will push back and make a significant impact in every election from now on,” Pita stated.
Pita added that the people will not have to wait long. “A by-election will soon be held in Phitsanulok, where I, as a citizen, can legally assist in the campaign. There will also be a local government election in Ratchaburi. These are the first two provinces where the people can channel their energy into the polling stations,” he said, adding that he would not abandon them, including during the general election in 2027.
Sirikanya Tansakul, the frontrunner to become the leader of the party that will be the new home for Move Forward Party members, stated that they must accept the Constitutional Court's ruling on the party dissolution for the second time. She expressed sadness at the injustice but said they would not abandon their dreams or the mission entrusted to them by the people. As long as the people stand by and support them, they will continue their mission to change the country and relocate to a new home on August 9.
“Today, as we face dissolution, marks the day the Move Forward Party has also reached 100,000 members. I urge all existing members to move forward with us," Sirikanya stated.