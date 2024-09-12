Nation Group felicitates its staff who won medals at the Paris Paralympics

Nation Group on Thursday celebrated the accomplishments of three of Thailand’s Paralympians – Mongkhon Bunsun, Amnouy Wetwithan, and Khwansuda Phuangkitcha – who are employees of the group.

Shine Bunnag, chief executive officer of Nation Group, felicitated their achievements and offered funding support to the three Paralympians as “encouragement and reward for bringing joy and pride to Thailand and the Nation Group community”.

“The Paralympics is no less important than the Olympics. The Games showed us that quality of life and human rights are for everyone. They brought pride to Thailand and to Nation Group and showed us that people with disabilities are people with potential who can compete in world class events. I would like to congratulate you all once again,” Shine said.

Mongkhon won his first medal at the Paralympics in Paris, a bronze medal in badminton (men’s singles SL3). He has been working with Nation Group for over five years in the human resource department.

Amnouy, who like Mongkhon has worked for over five years in the HR department, earned a bronze medal in badminton (women’s doubles WH). Amnouy had also won a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the same event.

Khwansuda brought home a bronze medal in taekwondo (women’s 47kg K44). She has been working at Nation Group’s HR department for three years.

