Thailand and Australia celebrate success of free trade agreement

Thailand and Australia marked the 20th anniversary of the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA) by discussing potential investment and trade opportunities, along with strategies to enhance their strategic economic partnership.

The Thailand-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue dubbed, was attended by Tim Ayres, Australia’s assistant Minister for Trade, Suchat Chomklin, Thailand’s Deputy Commerce Minister and representatives from the business sectors of both nations.



Ayres noted that since the signing of the TAFTA, both countries have entered the top 10 of trading and investment partners. According to data from the UN Comtrade Database for 2022, Thailand exported goods worth US$12.6 billion to Australia, with key products including delivery trucks, automobiles and air conditioners. Australia’s exports to Thailand. Meanwhile, totalled US$7 billion, led by petroleum gas, crude oil and coal briquettes.

The TAFTA has significantly reduced tariffs on Thai goods, thereby creating new export opportunities for Australian businesses.

