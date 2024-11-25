Khao Kradong dispute: Authority of land revocation body faces query

The House committee tasked with addressing the ongoing Khao Kradong land dispute in Buri Ram will meet on Wednesday, the panel’s chairperson said.

Poonsak Janjumpee, a People’s Party list MP who chairs the panel, said on Monday that the meeting will primarily focus on reviewing the legal aspects of the case. One of the main points on the agenda will be the authority of the committee set up by the Department of Lands to oversee the revocation of land title deeds under a court order.

The committee aims to find out if this body has the power to halt or suspend the revocation process, despite a court ruling mandating collaboration between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Lands.