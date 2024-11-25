Khao Kradong dispute: Authority of land revocation body faces query

The House committee tasked with addressing the ongoing Khao Kradong land dispute in Buri Ram will meet on Wednesday, the panel’s chairperson said.
Poonsak Janjumpee, a People’s Party list MP who chairs the panel, said on Monday that the meeting will primarily focus on reviewing the legal aspects of the case. One of the main points on the agenda will be the authority of the committee set up by the Department of Lands to oversee the revocation of land title deeds under a court order.
The committee aims to find out if this body has the power to halt or suspend the revocation process, despite a court ruling mandating collaboration between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Lands.
Poonsak said his committee has invited Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit to provide information. They are expected to shed light on the operations of the Department of Lands and the SRT. Particular attention will be given to Suriya’s insights on the SRT’s strategy – whether it plans further legal action or alternative measures to reclaim the land.
“The investigation will include potential violations, unauthorised actions and an examination of the transparency and composition of the Department of Land’s appointed committee,” he said. “We will scrutinise whether there has been any misuse of authority or lack of transparency in its formation and operations.”
Once the panel has enough information in hand, it will submit its findings to the government. Initial recommendations may include legal amendments, such as revising the Land Code to address irregularities in title deeds and enhance transparency in revocation processes.
The Department of Lands, meanwhile, has also issued a statement affirming its unanimous decision to not revoke the Khao Kradong title deeds, saying all actions complied with the Administrative Court’s rulings. The department also called on the SRT to prove it owns the land in question.