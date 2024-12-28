10 most significant political events of 2024

From the ouster of the country’s leader to the disbandment of the biggest Thai political party, 2024 was a tumultuous year of surprising developments. Here are the 10 most significant events from Thailand’s political landscape.

1. Pita survives iTV case (Jan 24)

The Constitutional Court dismissed the request of the Election Commission (EC) to disqualify the ex-leader of the now-defunct Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limjaroenrat, as an MP.

The EC alleged Pita had run in the 2023 election despite holding shares in iTV, a media firm, which is prohibited under the charter. The court ruled that iTV was no longer a media firm, as the company’s contract had been cancelled since 2007.

2. Move Forward found guilty of targeting constitutional monarchy (Jan 31)

The Constitutional Court ruled that the Move Forward Party and Pita were guilty of seeking to overthrow the country's constitutional monarchy system, because of their intention to amend the lese majeste law in breach of Section 49 of the charter.

3. Thaksin flies home to freedom (Feb 18)

Following his homecoming last year, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra was sentenced to one year in prison, which was commuted from eight years. He, however, did not spend a single night in prison, and he was released on parole on February 18 on grounds of being old and sick.