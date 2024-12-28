10 most significant political events of 2024

From the ouster of the country’s leader to the disbandment of the biggest Thai political party, 2024 was a tumultuous year of surprising developments. Here are the 10 most significant events from Thailand’s political landscape.
1. Pita survives iTV case (Jan 24)
The Constitutional Court dismissed the request of the Election Commission (EC) to disqualify the ex-leader of the now-defunct Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limjaroenrat, as an MP.
The EC alleged Pita had run in the 2023 election despite holding shares in iTV, a media firm, which is prohibited under the charter. The court ruled that iTV was no longer a media firm, as the company’s contract had been cancelled since 2007.
2. Move Forward found guilty of targeting constitutional monarchy (Jan 31)
The Constitutional Court ruled that the Move Forward Party and Pita were guilty of seeking to overthrow the country's constitutional monarchy system, because of their intention to amend the lese majeste law in breach of Section 49 of the charter.
3. Thaksin flies home to freedom (Feb 18)
Following his homecoming last year, ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra was sentenced to one year in prison, which was commuted from eight years. He, however, did not spend a single night in prison, and he was released on parole on February 18 on grounds of being old and sick.
4. Jakrapob returns from exile (March 28)
Former red shirt leader Jakrapob Penkair, who spent nearly 15 years in self-exile after being accused of violating the lese majeste law due to his public speech in 2007, returned to Thailand.
5. Activist Netiporn dies while on hunger strike (May 14)
Political activist Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, who was detained on several charges including violating the lese majeste law, died after suffering a heart attack while on a hunger strike.
6. New senators endorsed (July 10)
The EC endorsed 200 new senators, who were elected via the widely-slammed intra-group election process, to replace the outgoing 250 junta-handpicked senators. The new Senate no longer has the power to play a role in electing the PM.
7. Move Forward Party is disbanded (Aug 7)
The Constitutional Court ruled to dissolve the main opposition Move Forward, claiming the party had violated the organic law on political parties by trying to alter the draconian lese majeste law. Its executives, like Pita, were banned from politics for 10 years.
8. Srettha unseated by charter court (Aug 14)
PM Srettha Thavisin was removed from the prime ministerial post by the Constitutional Court due to his appointment of a person with a tarnished reputation as a minister.
9. Paetongtarn becomes Thailand’s new PM (Aug 16)
The leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was elected by the House of Representative as the new PM, replacing Srettha.
10. Marriage Equality Bill becomes law (Sep 14)
After being endorsed by His Majesty the King, the Marriage Equality Bill has been published in the Royal Gazette, making Thailand just the third country in Asia to allow same-sex marriage. Same-sex couples can begin registering their marriages legally on Jan 22, 2025.