Thailand’s ‘big house’ political system faces test in PAO polls

This prediction slightly undercuts “big boss” Thaksin Shinawatra’s forecast as campaign adviser for Pheu Thai Party candidates. Initially, Thaksin predicted a win in all 16 provinces, but later declared that the party would win in all provinces.

Meanwhile, big houses affiliated to the Bhumjaithai Party are expected to win in seven provinces. Though the party has not officially fielded candidates, it is well understood that these provinces fall under the Bhumjaithai network. While this number may appear modest, it is key to note that in the previous election across 29 provinces, the Bhumjaithai-affiliated “blue camp” secured the most wins, approximately 10 provinces.

Additionally, there are 27 other provinces where local "big house" politicians, who are not aligned with either red or blue camps, have a 100% chance of winning.

This “colourless big house” can secure victories without relying on large political parties. While these groups are generally allies, they do not need to affiliate with any political party to run successfully. This faction is poised to control 27 provinces and is likely to sweep all positions for PAO presidents with a near-certain success rate. This is due to several factors: