Japan and US leaders warn China over Taiwan

The two leaders also confirmed their policy of enhancing their countries' alliance apparently with China's hegemonic ambitions in mind. Trump praised Japan's efforts to bolster its defence capabilities.
In the statement, the two leaders confirmed that Article 5 of their countries' security treaty, which obliges the United States to defend Japan, applies to the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, which are claimed by Beijing.
To enhance the alliance's deterrence and response capabilities, the two countries will upgrade the command and control frameworks of the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, expand their presence in the Nansei southwestern Japan island chain including the Senkaku Islands and strengthen extended deterrence including the U.S. nuclear umbrella, according to the statement.
The statement also said the United States "welcomed" Japan's commitment to double its defence spending to 2 pct of its gross domestic product by fiscal 2027 and continue strengthening its defence capabilities after that.
At the meeting, Ishiba conveyed to Trump his intention to significantly enhance Japan's defence capability. At a joint press conference after the summit, Trump declared his country's commitment to fully employ the U.S. deterrence capabilities to defend Japan.
The two leaders said they uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific region while criticizing China by name regarding its activities in the East and South China seas. Ishiba and Trump expressed "their strong opposition" to any attempts by Beijing to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea and the country's unlawful maritime claims, militarization of reclaimed features and threatening and provocative activities in the South China Sea.
Over Taiwan, the two leaders also made clear their opposition to any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion. This language is unusual for a joint document between Japan and the United States concerning Taiwan, according to a Japanese official.
The language was included in view of increased Chinese military activities, including large-scale exercises, around Taiwan, the official explained. The statement also said, "The two leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of security and prosperity for the international community."
On North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs, the two leaders "reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization" of the country. Ishiba showed his determination to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea, gaining support from Trump.
The statement called for continued multilateral cooperation among the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, the trio of Japan, the United States and South Korea, and the trio of Japan, the United States and the Philippines.
Although Trump was seen as reluctant to pursue multilateral collaboration, the statement was in line with the approach taken by former President Joe Biden. Ishiba and Trump agreed to hold a two-plus-two security meeting of the foreign and defence ministers soon.
The statement also said that the US Marine Corps Futenma air station in Okinawa will be relocated to the Henoko coastal district in the prefecture as planned.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters