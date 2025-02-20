Hun Manet did not apologize to Thailand over Ta Muen Thom: Phumtham

Groups of Cambodians recently visited the Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin province, where they sang the Cambodian national anthem, prompting intervention by Thai soldiers responsible for maintaining order.

“What I actually stated was that Cambodia’s Minister of Defense was with Prime Minister Hun Manet and had been trying to contact me for nearly half a day. Eventually, I spoke with the Cambodian Defense Minister and expressed our concerns over someone singing at the site, which made us uncomfortable. However, I never described our position as a ‘protest,’” Phumtham said.

He further noted that Thailand’s 2nd Army Region Commander had protested the incident, deeming it inappropriate. However, Phumtham downplayed the situation by stressing that the issue was not serious and should not be a cause for concern.