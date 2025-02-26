Bangkok authorities bust illegal short-term condo rentals run by Chinese businesses

Bangkok authorities are cracking down on illegal short-term rentals allegedly operated by Chinese businesses in several condominiums across the city. The issue was investigated when residents raised concerns about disturbances and potential misuse of units.



The issue went public on Tuesday when social media users posted comments about businesses renting out condo units at a daily rate. Since condominium management cannot legally store units’ keys, the illegal renters have resorted to leaving the keys in different locations across the city, instructing tenants on where they can be collected.



According to the Drama-addict Facebook page, one such storage spot was a locker near a som tam eatery, which was found containing six locked boxes with keys.

Police suspect these belong to the same network of illegal Chinese businesses. Another discovery in Sukhumvit Soi 42 revealed 29 key boxes stored in a 1.5-metre wooden case, while some keys were even tied to a tree for tenants to collect.