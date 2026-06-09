Three injured in roadside bombing outside Yala school

Three people were injured on Tuesday morning when suspected insurgents carried out a roadside bombing outside Ban Pulai School in Raman district of Yala province, according to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command.

The blast occurred at about 8.35am on Tuesday (June 9) in front of the school in Moo 6, Balo subdistrict, while personnel from Yala Special Operations Task Unit 12 were on duty securing the area and facilitating safe travel for teachers, school staff and students.

Police officers and civilian wounded

Initial reports said the attack injured two police officers and one local civilian.